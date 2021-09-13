China plans over US$ 11bn in Yangtze River Delta rail construction this year - Shanghai Securities News

SHANGHAI : China's investment in railway construction in the Yangtze River Delta area is expected to exceed 75 billion yuan (US$11.64 billion) this year, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday, citing sources at China Railway Shanghai Group Co Ltd.

The paper reported that rail construction investment in the area, which includes the commercial centre of Shanghai, is expected to reach 1 trillion yuan in the 14th five-year plan period through 2025.

The investment will boost the region's railway network to 17,000 kilometres (10,560 miles) of track, an increase of 4,200 km from the end of the 13th five-year plan.

The high-speed rail network in the Yangtze River Delta is expected to grow to 9,500 km, an increase of about 3,500 km, the paper reported.

The region's total rail transport network, including urban rail transit, is expected to grow by more than 8,000 km to over 22,000 km by 2025, the paper said.

(US$1 = 6.4440 Chinese yuan)

