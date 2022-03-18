Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China pledges financial support for common prosperity pilot in eastern Zhejiang
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China pledges financial support for common prosperity pilot in eastern Zhejiang

China pledges financial support for common prosperity pilot in eastern Zhejiang

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, China February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

18 Mar 2022 06:59PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 07:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI/BEIJING : China has issued guidelines on financial support for a "common prosperity" pilot in the eastern Zhejiang province, the central bank and other authorities said on Friday.

The guidelines, issued by the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) and the Zhejiang government, pledged to promote financial opening up and innovation in Zhejiang.

"We will further deepen supply-side structural financial reforms, establish a financial system and mechanism compatible with the construction of the demonstration area of common prosperity in Zhejiang," the authorities said.

Under a drive to achieve "common prosperity", Beijing hopes to tackle the country's yawning rich-poor gap to help sustain long-term economic growth.

The pilot in Zhejiang, one of China's wealthiest, is designed to narrow the income gap there by 2025.

The province will raise caps for cross-border financing for non-financial enterprises, as well as the cap for offshore lending, according to the guidelines.

More support will be given to advanced manufacturers in Zhejiang, and banks will provide sustained support for firms involved in science and innovation, the guidelines said.

Authorities pledged to accelerate the development of high-quality listed companies, and speed up the development of modern industries through mergers and acquisitions.

Zhejiang will also improve financial services for its rural sector and enable people to have fair access to financial services.

The province will be allowed to use special local government bonds to fund qualified affordable rental housing projects, they added.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Kevin Yao; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us