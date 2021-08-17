Chinese ports choke over China's 'zero tolerance' COVID-19 policy

BEIJING: Several Chinese ports are facing congestion as vessels due to call at Ningbo get diverted and cargo processing slows partly due to stricter disinfection measures called for by China's "zero-tolerance" COVID-19 policy.

On Tuesday, more than 50 container vessels were queuing at Ningbo port, China's second largest marine centre, Refinitiv data showed, up from 28 on Aug 10 when a COVID-19 case was reported at one of its terminals.

China's economy is losing momentum as a result of new coronavirus restrictions and the global supply chains face further strains with the curbs adding to queues at major Chinese transportation hubs, already stretched by a resurgence of consumer spending, shortage of container ships and logjams at ports.

China's Ministry of Transportation has ordered all ports to have special teams to deal with foreign vessels and required their crews to have health certificates or negative tests before allowing them to load and discharge cargos.

Ports also have their own rules, with some applying additional precautions to vessels that stopped at ports in high-risk regions, such as India, Laos or Russia, in the past 21 days.