China power crunch slams factories as coal lobby warns 'not optimistic' on supply

SHENYANG: Small firms caught in China's prolonged power and coal crunch are turning to diesel generators, or simply shutting shop, as coal officials voiced fears for stocks ahead of winter and manufacturing shrinks in the world's number 2 economy.

Beijing is scrambling to send enough coal to electricity utilities to restore full supply, with the worst power outages in years affecting large swathes of the country, especially three northeastern provinces including Liaoning that are home to nearly 100 million people.

The shortages, now well through their second week, have been triggered by a lengthening surge in the price of coal, China's number 1 source of fuel to produce electricity, which is now hovering near record levels amid tight supply, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand up to now.

Business owners in Liaoning's capital city, Shenyang, told Reuters on Thursday (Sep 30) they were losing money, as official data separately showed the country's official measure of manufacturing contracted in September - for the first time since February 2020.

The strain on firms comes as the China Coal Industry Association warned in a statement that coal inventory at power plants is low, and it is "not optimistic" ahead of the winter peak demand season.

The association said it had asked companies to "spare no effort" to increase supply, and adjust sales strategy to those non-key, high energy consumption or non-long-term agreement signed users.