China to prevent 'excessive hoarding' of iron ore to cool prices -state planner
FILE PHOTO: A man works on transporting iron ore on a truck at Ganyu port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China June 11, 2019. Picture taken June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

23 Feb 2022 02:53PM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 02:56PM)
BEIJING : Chinese authorities will prevent "excessive hoarding" of iron ore, and guide efforts by port firms to ensure that traders of the commodity bring inventories back to a reasonable level as soon as possible, the powerful state planner said on Wednesday.

The decision follows a meeting called by the National Development and Reform Commission and the market regulator on measures to shorten the free storage period for iron ore traders and boost costs of portside inventories, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

