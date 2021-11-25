Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China probes insurance fund use in property sector to curb risk -report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China probes insurance fund use in property sector to curb risk -report

China probes insurance fund use in property sector to curb risk -report

FILE PHOTO: People walk in the Central Business District (CBD) on a hazy morning in Beijing, China, October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

25 Nov 2021 08:29AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2021 10:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Chinese regulators have opened an investigation into the use of insurance funds in a bid to combat any illegal use and to curb risk in the industry, the state-backed Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday.

It said an earlier routine inspection had found some insurance institutions had serious compliance issues.

Regulators will look into investment activities of insurers which was beyond the allowed investment scope, including those invested into commercial real estates projects, and into unlisted property developers, the report said, citing unnamed sources from insurance firms.

It will also look into areas where insurers helped to raise funds for property projects irregularly, or even breached the fund raising limit, the report added.

Institutions now have to formulate rectification plans - including holding accountable staff responsible for violations or lapses - deeply analyse the root causes of problems, re-examine assets and promote reasonable capital replenishment, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Cheng Leng; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Grant McCool)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us