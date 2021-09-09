China probes vice president of China Development Bank for suspected discipline and law violations

BEIJING : China's top graft buster is investigating He Xingxiang, Vice President of China Development Bank (CDB), in the latest of a series of investigations into top officials at state-owned financial institutions.

He, born in 1963, is under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) for suspected “severe discipline and law violations”, the CCDI said on its website without elaborating further.

Before serving as a member of Party Committee at the leading policy bank CDB, He worked at Bank of China and Agricultural Development Bank of China.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo; Editing by David Goodman)