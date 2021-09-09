Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China probes vice president of China Development Bank for suspected discipline and law violations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China probes vice president of China Development Bank for suspected discipline and law violations

China probes vice president of China Development Bank for suspected discipline and law violations

A woman takes pictures of the China Development Bank booth at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

09 Sep 2021 04:59PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 05:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's top graft buster is investigating He Xingxiang, Vice President of China Development Bank (CDB), in the latest of a series of investigations into top officials at state-owned financial institutions.

He, born in 1963, is under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) for suspected “severe discipline and law violations”, the CCDI said on its website without elaborating further.

Before serving as a member of Party Committee at the leading policy bank CDB, He worked at Bank of China and Agricultural Development Bank of China.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us