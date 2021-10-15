Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Properties defaults on notes worth US$226 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Properties defaults on notes worth US$226 million

15 Oct 2021 11:59PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 11:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

China Properties Group Ltd said on Friday it had defaulted on notes worth US$226 million as it failed to secure funds by the maturity date, joining a list of property developers in the country that are reeling from a debt crisis.

The case underscores the impact of China Evergrande Group, which is struggling under US$305 billion in debt, on the rest of the high-yield sector as liquidity dries up and sales slow.

Earlier this week, Chinese developer Sinic Holdings said it would likely default on bonds worth US$250 million.

China Properties said it had failed to secure funds by Oct. 15, the maturity date of the notes, due to a "timing mismatch" and that it would not be able to make repayments until it had sold or refinanced some of its assets.

The Hong Kong-headquartered company said its controlling shareholder Wong Sai Chung had assured he would continue to provide support to the firm through the liquidity crisis.

For now, the notes would be delisted from foreign bourses, it added.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us