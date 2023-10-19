Country Garden bondholders seek talks after missed payment: Sources

HONG KONG: Country Garden's bondholders are seeking urgent talks with the company and its advisers after the troubled property developer missed a US$15 million coupon repayment, putting it at risk of default, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Two bondholder groups have emerged seeking discussions about a potential debt restructuring package, with a major one close to appointing either Moelis or PJT as financial advisers, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the information is confidential.

That group holds about US$2 billion of the debt-laden Chinese property developer's offshore bonds, one the sources said, and consists of international and fund manager investors.

PJT, Moelis and Country Garden declined to comment.

Country Garden on Wednesday (Oct 18) was due to pay a US$15 million coupon payment on a bond due September 2025 when a 30-day grace period ended, but two bondholders told Reuters they were yet to receive it.