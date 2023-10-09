Chinese developer Country Garden faces fresh offshore payments deadline

HONG KONG: Chinese property developer Country Garden, which missed two dollar interest payments last month, faces another deadline on Monday (Oct 9) with two coupons totalling US$66.8 million coming due.

The coupons due on Monday are tied to Country Garden's 6.5 per cent April 2024 and 7.25 per cent April 2026 bonds.

The payments have a 30-day grace period, but the developer faces a big test later this month when its entire offshore debt could be deemed in default if it fails to pay a US$15 million September coupon by Oct 17.

China's largest private developer has US$10.96 billion offshore bonds and 42.4 billion yuan (US$5.81 billion) worth of loans not denominated in yuan. If it defaults, these debts will need to be restructured, and the company or its assets also risk liquidation by creditors.

China's property sector has been hit by a debt crisis since 2021. Companies accounting for 40 per cent of Chinese home sales - mostly private property developers - have defaulted on debt obligations, leaving many homes unfinished.