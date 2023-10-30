China Evergrande faces winding-up challenge in Hong Kong court

HONG KONG: A hearing on Monday (Oct 30) to wind up China Evergrande Group was adjourned until Dec 4, with a Hong Kong High Court judge giving the world's most indebted property developer one last chance to come up with a restructuring plan or face liquidation.

Evergrande, which has more than US$300 billion of liabilities including US$19 billion in international market bonds, defaulted on its offshore debt in late 2021 and became the poster child of a debt crisis that has since engulfed China's property sector.

Justice Linda Chan told the court the next hearing would be the last before a decision is made on the winding up order.

Evergrande needed to come up with a "concrete" revised restructuring proposal before that date, she said, otherwise it was likely the firm would be wound up.

A liquidator could still negotiate with creditors on a restructuring and make progress on a deal being reached, Chan said.

The company's shares trimmed losses to 8 per cent after the adjournment on Monday, having fallen as much as 23 per cent in the morning session.

"NO BETTER OPTION"

China's property sector accounts for about a quarter of the activity in the world's second-largest economy. Its woes have rattled global markets and prompted a slew of measures by Beijing to reassure investors and homeowners.

A liquidation of Evergrande, which listed total assets of US$240 billion as at end-June, would send further shockwaves through already fragile capital markets, but is expected to have little immediate impact on the company's operations, including its many home construction projects.

"I don’t think anyone wants to see it liquidated. But right now, we don't see a better option could be offered by Evergrande, so the chance is still high that it would be wound up eventually," said an Evergrande bondholder, asking to be unnamed because they were not authorised to speak with the media.

Evergrande did not respond to a request for comment.