Shares of China developer Fantasia halve as trade resumes; misses bond payment
Empty lobby of Fantasia Properties is seen as it is closed for the National Day holidays in Beijing, China on Oct 5, 2021. (Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan)

10 Nov 2021 09:44AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 10:07AM)
HONG KONG: Shares of Fantasia Holdings plunged 50 per cent after it said there is no guarantee that it will be able to meet its other financial obligations following a missed payment of US$205.7 million notes that were due Oct 4.

The Chinese Developer said in a filing late on Tuesday (Nov 9) it did not have any other unpaid bonds and loans of a material nature other than the 2021 notes.

It added it has not received any notice from bondholders requesting immediate repayment, but it has received notices from certain lenders requesting repayment for loans that are not due, and it is in talks with them on settlement arrangements, including renewal or extension of the loans.

"Given the liquidity issue faced by the Group, there is no guarantee that the Group will be able to meet its financial obligations under its other financing documents," it said in the filing.

The Chinese property sector has been rattled by the contagion risks of embattled China Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted developer, which has been stumbling from deadline to deadline in recent weeks as it grapples with more than US$300 billion in liabilities.

The developer has hired Houlihan Lokey (China) Limited and Sidley Austin as financial and legal advisors.

The stock resumes trading on Wednesday, after being suspended from trading since Sep 29.

Hang Seng Index eased 0.3 per cent.

Source: Reuters/dv

