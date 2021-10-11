Chinese developer Fantasia limits trading in its bonds following downgrade

SHANGHAI: Cash-strapped property developer Fantasia Group China said on Monday (Oct 11) it will limit trading in its Shanghai bonds, a move seen to be aimed at curbing volatility, following a credit downgrade.

Fantasia, controlled by Hong Kong-listed Fantasia Holdings Group, said its bonds will now only change hands through negotiations, after a downgrade by China Chengxin International Credit Rating (CCXI).

They previously traded on an auction system at the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Traders said changes in the trading mechanism by Chinese issuers - often ahead of defaults in their bonds - are likely aimed at limiting participation and curbing volatility. Fantasia's Shanghai-traded bonds slumped on Friday.

Cai Hongfei, property analyst at Central Wealth Securities, said the changes could reflect a desire to protect investors as many Chinese developers face an uncertain future.

For many non-state-owned Chinese developers, the goal is to survive the next three months, he said. "Asking about their repayment plan in six to 12 months is a question they simply cannot answer."

Hengda Real Estate Group, the flagship unit of embattled China Evergrande Group, also adjusted the way its onshore bonds are traded, turning from auctions to negotiated transactions since mid-Sep.