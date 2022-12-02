China's property woes fuel risks to its financial system: Moody's

BEIJING: Risks to the stability of China's financial system are rising on continued sluggishness in its property sector and an economic slowdown, making smaller banks more vulnerable, rating agency Moody's said on Friday (Dec 2).

China's property sector has slowed sharply this year after Beijing's efforts reined in excessive borrowing by developers. The clampdown has triggered falls in property investment, sales and prices, and a growing number of bond defaults.

"Some buffers protecting the financial system are eroding, which would pose risks if the property downturn becomes protracted," Moody's said in a report, adding that sluggish demand kept the outlook negative for the real estate sector.

"Risks to the stability of China's financial system are rising amid a contraction in the property sector and the country's economic slowdown."

Beijing has stepped up support in recent weeks to increase liquidity in the industry, which accounts for a quarter of the world's second-largest economy and has been a key driver of growth.

China's biggest commercial banks have also lined up at least US$162 billion in fresh credit to property developers.