China property giant Evergrande suspends share trading again

HONG KONG: Troubled Chinese property developer giant Evergrande and all its units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning (Mar 21), according to a notice to the stock exchange.

China's property firms have struggled in the wake of Beijing's drive to curb excessive debt in the real estate sector, as well as rampant consumer speculation.

Among those embroiled in the crisis is Evergrande, one of the country's largest developers, which has been involved in restructuring negotiations after racking up US$300 billion in liabilities.

On Monday, the company announced that trading will be "halted" without giving a reason.

"Accordingly, all structured products relating to the company will also be halted from trading at the same time," said a notice to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Shares of Evergrande Property Services Group and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group were suspended.

The suspension - the second this year - comes ahead of an expected US$2 billion repayment obligation on Wednesday, and another next month of US$1.4 billion.