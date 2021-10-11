Harbin among first Chinese cities to announce steps to help property developers

BEIJING: Harbin has become one of the first cities in China to announce measures to support property developers and their projects, which have been shaken by the deepening debt crisis at property giant China Evergrande Group.

Developers should get back part of their presale funds held in government escrow accounts as quickly as possible to relieve pressure on their cashflows, the government of Harbin, the capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province, said on Sunday (Oct 10) in a statement on its website.

Developers with good credit profiles should also be allowed to re-embark on presale activities as soon as they are able to, the statement said.

"It is expected that other cities will follow suit, especially those under great pressure from high inventories, including some tier-three and four cities in central and western regions," said Yan Yuejin, director of Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institution.