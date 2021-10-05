China's property sector default woes deepen amid Evergrande disquiet

HONG KONG: Growing worries about defaults at Chinese property developers triggered a rout in their shares and bonds on Tuesday (Oct 5) with fresh credit rating downgrades and uncertainty about the fate of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group sapping investor sentiment.

Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande is facing one of the country's largest-ever debt restructurings as it wrestles with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, including nearly US$20 billion in offshore debt.

Last month it missed coupon payments on two dollar bond tranches and is scrambling to sell assets to pay creditors, prioritising repayment to onshore lenders in the last few weeks.

The possible collapse of one of China's biggest borrowers has triggered worries about contagion risks to the property sector in the world's second-largest economy, as its debt-laden peers are hit with rating downgrades on looming defaults.

Chinese property bonds and shares came under heavy selling pressure, a day after Chinese homebuilder Fantasia Holdings' said it had failed to make a US$206 million international market debt payment on time.

That followed downgrading of the company by rating agencies, citing weak recovery prospects for bondholders after default as well as concerns about the company's disclosure and governance practices.

In a statement, the property developer said that it will assess the potential impact of the non-payment on the group's financial conditions. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the rating downgrades.

Developer Sinic Holdings also suffered a ratings downgrades on Tuesday after it announced that certain subsidiaries had missed interest payments on onshore financing arrangements.

S&P Global Ratings lowered its rating on Sinic, saying it had run into a "severe liquidity problem and its debt-servicing ability has almost been depleted".

It said the firm was likely to default on notes totalling US$246 million due on Oct 18.

Sinic declined to comment on the ratings downgrades.

"Since the Evergrande crisis, investors have become more worried and focused about Chinese developer's repayment ability," said Thomas Kwok, head of equity business at Hong Kong brokerage CHIEF Securities.

The liquidity issues have increased as many developers were not able to issue fresh debt to refinance, and as their ability to raise cash from selling properties fell due to new regulations, he said.

"This will be a vicious cycle for the developers that are not strong enough, because there is not enough liquidity in the market for everyone."