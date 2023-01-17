Logo
Business

China property sector's drag on economic growth in 2023 lower than 2022
China property sector's drag on economic growth in 2023 lower than 2022

An uncompleted building is seen next to the Fourth Ring Road in Beijing, China July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

17 Jan 2023 11:52AM (Updated: 17 Jan 2023 11:52AM)
BEIJING : The Chinese property sector's drag on economic growth will be significantly lower than 2022, and demand for genuine and improved housing is huge, which will effectively support the industry, Kang Yi, head of China's National Bureau of Statistics, said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

Property investment fell 10.0 per cent in 2022, the first decline since records began in 1999, and property sales slumped the most since 1992, bureau data showed, suggesting that government support measures were having a minimal effect so far.

Source: Reuters

