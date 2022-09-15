Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China property shares rally on hopes of more relaxation measures
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China property shares rally on hopes of more relaxation measures

China property shares rally on hopes of more relaxation measures

FILE PHOTO: Surveillance cameras are seen near residential buildings under construction in Shanghai, China July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

15 Sep 2022 11:35AM (Updated: 15 Sep 2022 11:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Shares of Chinese property developers rallied on Thursday on hopes that cities in the mainland will roll out more relaxation measures to boost the embattled sector.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index in Hong Kong jumped more than 5 per cent in morning trading, while China's CSI Real Estate Index rose more than 4 per cent.

The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou will allow bigger reductions in home prices - of up to 20 per cent from 6 per cent previously - Chinese financial news outlet Yicai reported on Thursday, the biggest cut by any top-tier city in the country.

Chinese cities set limits on how much developers can raise or lower their prices. The government is wary of big price cuts as it does not want property prices to tumble or for the cuts to trigger protests from previous buyers.

Financial information outlet REDD reported on Thursday, citing two sources, President Xi Jinping said in a closed-door meeting in late August that reasonable relaxation policies should be implemented as soon as possible to turn around the housing market.

The four top-tier cities, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, are, however, excluded from being asked to roll out more relaxation, the report said.

Country Garden, Guangzhou R&F Properties, CIFI Holdings, Logan Group and Times China all surged by more than 10 per cent, versus a 0.5 per cent rise in the broader market Hang Seng Index.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.