China property slump persists in October with falling prices, sales as COVID-19 bites

BEIJING: China's property market continued its slump in October, with private data showing home prices and sales falling, suggesting lacklustre sentiment and a bleak outlook amid strict COVID-19 curbs, which hit consumer confidence.

China's property sector, once a pillar of growth, has slowed sharply in the past year as a result of a government clampdown on excessive borrowing by developers, and a COVID-19-induced economic slump.

Prices in 100 cities dropped for the fourth straight month in October, falling 0.01 per cent month-on-month after a decline of 0.02 per cent in September, according to a survey on Tuesday (Nov 1) by China Index Academy (CIA), one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms.

Property sales by floor area in 100 cities fell about 20 per cent year-on-year in October, according to a separate statement by the academy.