Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China publishes draft rules on accounting of asset management products
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China publishes draft rules on accounting of asset management products

30 Sep 2021 05:59PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 05:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's finance ministry on Thursday published draft rules on the accounting of asset management products.

China has been urging asset managers to issue products based on net asset value (NAV) that promptly reflect changes in market prices, as part of efforts to crack down on opaque shadow banking businesses.

The draft rules help fend off financial risks and improve the quality of accounting information for China's asset management products, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us