Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China publishes draft rules on herbicides for GM crops
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China publishes draft rules on herbicides for GM crops

03 Dec 2021 06:54PM (Updated: 03 Dec 2021 06:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China published draft rules on Friday outlining registration requirements for herbicides used on genetically modified crops, in another sign that Beijing is gearing up to allow greater use of GM technology in agriculture.

The rules include guidelines on efficacy trials for herbicides used on herbicide-tolerant corn and soybeans, according to the statement on the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs' website.

China currently does not permit planting of any GM varieties of major feed or food crops, though most of its cotton is genetically modified.

Last month it drafted new rules that lay out requirements for integrating a GM trait into conventional seed varieties, which was seen by the industry as a major step towards greenlighting commercial production of GM corn.

The rules on herbicides are open for comment until Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us