SHANGHAI : China's securities regulator on Friday published rules to pilot market making on Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market as part of efforts to improve liquidity.

Brokerages applying for such business must have at least 10 billion yuan ($1.47 billion) in net capital, strict internal controls, and technology systems that meet regulators' requirements, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on its website.

($1 = 6.7845 Chinese yuan renminbi)