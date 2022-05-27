Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China punishes local officials for falsifying economic data
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China punishes local officials for falsifying economic data

China punishes local officials for falsifying economic data

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag is seen on a building with signs of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council and National Bureau of Statistics in Beijing, China August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Huizhong Wu

27 May 2022 06:47PM (Updated: 27 May 2022 06:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China has punished a number of local officials with demotions or dismissal for falsifying economic data, the country's statistics bureau said on Friday, as part of an effort to curb data fraud as the economy falters.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) found data violations in 2020 and 2021 after conducting inspections in several cities - Xingtai in Hebei province, Jiaozuo in Henan province, Bijie and Anshun in Guizhou province, the bureau said in a statement on its website.

Authorities in Hebei have punished 45 officials in Xingtai after finding some of its data on industrial output, fixed-asset investment, wholesale and retail sales were "seriously inaccurate", it said.

Authorities in Henan have taken disciplinary and organizational actions against 38 officials for data violations, while Guizhou has given similar penalties to 22 officials, it said. Such actions refer to demotions or dismissals.

In March, China's anti-graft watchdog vowed to step up scrutiny of the country's statistics agency and tackle the "outstanding problems" of data fraud and falsification.

China's economy has taken a hit from stringent COVID-19 controls, with many private-sector economists expecting gross domestic product to contract in the April-June quarter.

Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that China will strive to achieve reasonable economic growth in the second quarter and stem rising unemployment, after rolling out a raft of supporting policies.

Li also pledged to ensure local economic indicators in the second quarter to be published "in accordance with laws and regulations".

There has long been widespread global scepticism about the reliability of Chinese data, especially as the government has sought to ease market expectations of a deepening slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

China has set an annual economic growth target of around 5.5 per cent this year but many economists believe that is now increasingly out of reach.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us