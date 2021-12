BEIJING : China has raised the import quota for Australian wool in 2022 from the previous year, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

China set its 2022 import quota for Australian wool at 40,203 tonnes, from 38,288 tonnes a year earlier, according to a statement on the website of the Ministry of Commerce.

