The rise and demise of Chinese property giant Evergrande

BEIJING: Chinese real estate behemoth Evergrande on Thursday (Dec 9) defaulted on its debt, said the Fitch Ratings agency, which cited the crisis-hit developer's failure to pay more than US$1.2 billion in bond repayments.

The default is the property empire's first since it became mired in a debt crisis that has rattled investors who fear a wider contagion.

Another much smaller Chinese property firm, Kaisa, also defaulted on US$400 million of bonds on Thursday, Fitch said.

Here is a timeline of Evergrande's rise to become one of China's biggest developers, demise into one of its worst debtors and, ultimately, default:

1996: THE DREAM BEGINS

Steel-factory worker Xu Jiayin starts Evergrande, targeting millions of middle-class Chinese climbing onto the property ladder across the rapidly urbanising country.

2009 TO 2010: START OF EXPANSION

After going public in 2009, Evergrande takes control of Chinese Super League club Guangzhou, renaming it Guangzhou Evergrande, and spends billions of dollars on foreign players, helping it to win a succession of titles.

The company also moves into the dairy, grain and oil businesses and later tries to build an electric car -- kicking off a debt-fuelled spending spree.

2017: RICHEST MAN IN ASIA

Xu becomes the richest person in Asia with a net worth of US$43 billion.

2018: CENTRAL BANK RAISES RED FLAG

The first signs of trouble emerge when China's central bank adds Evergrande to its list of highly indebted conglomerates to watch, flagging that a potential collapse could cause systemic risks.

AUGUST 2020: "THREE RED LINES"

Regulators announce caps for three different debt ratios in a scheme dubbed "three red lines", which tightens lending to the real estate sector.

Evergrande sells 28 per cent of its property management unit for US$3 billion and starts offloading properties at increasingly steep discounts.