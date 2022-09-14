China reaps energy windfall as West shuns Russian supplies

SINGAPORE: China is buying more and less expensive energy supplies from Russia this year, reaping the benefits of a plunge in European purchases just when Beijing needs it most as the Ukraine crisis pushes Moscow in search of alternative markets.

The growing cooperation, to be further deepened with Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan on Thursday (Sep 15), is a boon for both countries.

China has gained access to cheaper energy while Russia is able to offset losses from the European Union and other allies scaling back on purchases of Russian exports due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Moscow calls it a special military operation.

Closer Chinese-Russian ties have also promoted the use of their yuan and rouble currencies in commodities trade, lessening reliance on the US dollar.

China, the world's largest energy consumer and top buyer of crude oil, liquefied natural gas and coal, has imported 17 per cent more Russian crude between April and July from the same period a year ago.

It has also bought over 50 per cent more LNG and 6 per cent more coal from Russia during the same period while electricity imports from Russia, mainly via a cross-broader transmission line connecting northeast China and Russia's Far East, soared by 39 per cent.

China's oil, gas, coal and electricity purchases from Russia amount to US$43.68 billion so far this year.

Cheaper Russian energy supplies are helping to dampen inflation in China, where the economy narrowly avoided contracting in the second quarter amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

"The upcoming meeting between Xi and Putin will likely fortify China's ties with Russia in energy trade for mutual benefit, particularly at a time when Russia (is) grappling with intensified western sanctions while China is in need of low-cost energy to shore up its sagging economy tarnished by COVID-19 lockdowns," said Zhuwei Wang, manager, Asia Oil Analytics, S&P Global Commodity Insights.