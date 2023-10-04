Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China rebukes EU, says it is rushing consultations in EV subsidy probe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China rebukes EU, says it is rushing consultations in EV subsidy probe

China rebukes EU, says it is rushing consultations in EV subsidy probe

Car miniature, "Electric vechicles (EVs)" words, EU and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 26, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

04 Oct 2023 02:42PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2023 03:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : China said on Wednesday that a demand by the European Union that it partipate in consultations within a "very short" period of time about a probe into electric vehicle subsidies is a severe infringment of China's rights.

The Chinese side had not been given adequate consultation materials, the Chinese Commerce ministry said in a statement.

The European Commission has said it will investigate whether to impose tariffs to shield European producers from a "flood" of cheaper Chinese electric vehicle (EV) imports it says benefit from state subsidies.

China is "very much dissatisfied" with the anti-subsidy investigation, which was formally launched on Wednesday, as it lacks adequate evidence and does not conform with World Trade Organization rules, the ministry said.

China will pay close attention to the commission's investigative procedures and will safeguard the rights and interests of Chinese firms, it added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.