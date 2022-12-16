Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to reform securities settlement system
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to reform securities settlement system

China to reform securities settlement system

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

16 Dec 2022 05:15PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2022 05:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's securities regulator said on Friday it will launch a reform this month to bring the country's securities settlement system more in line with international practices, to attract foreign money inflows.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in January published draft securities settlement rules that embody the principle of Delivery Versus Payment (DVP), a global practice under which the settlement of stocks and cash occurs simultaneously.

Currently in China's equity market, stocks are settled on the day they are traded, but cash settles the next day.

The CSRC said on Friday that it will launch the DVP reform on Dec. 26.

The reform will keep existing practices unchanged, but use labelling to correlate securities delivery and payment, and make clear how to deal with breaches of contract, the CSRC said.

It will not have any impact on investment and trading, but will make the settlement system more secure, and "further attract foreign capital into China's market," the watchdog said.

Global investors have long hoped that China would reform its settlement system. The differences create additional costs and risks for overseas investors and their brokers, ASIFMA, the financial industry body, has said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.