Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China regulator approves rural commercial banks in Henan, Liaoning
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China regulator approves rural commercial banks in Henan, Liaoning

04 Aug 2023 06:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) said on Friday it had approved the setting up of rural commercial banks in Liaoning and Henan provinces as part a push to reform the country's rural credit system.

The new bank in Liaoning is being created through the merger of dozens of local rural credit unions and an existing rural commercial bank, the NFRA said. It did not offer details of the new rural lender in Henan.

The moves come as China accelerates its push to improve internal governance and risk management of small rural lenders after the sector was plagued by a series of scandals.

A string of Henan officials were put under investigation after a high-profile scandal involving small lenders in the province.

The set-up of the two new banks is required to be completed within six months, the regulator said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.