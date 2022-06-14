Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China regulator denies it asked foreign banks for executive pay details
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China regulator denies it asked foreign banks for executive pay details

China regulator denies it asked foreign banks for executive pay details

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

14 Jun 2022 02:39PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 05:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG : China's securities regulator on Tuesday denied that it and its securities association had asked foreign investment banks for senior executives' pay details or suggested they implement pay curbs, rejecting media reports.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that Chinese regulators had warned top global banks, during meetings in Shanghai and Beijing this year, against paying their top bankers in China lavishly.

"The reports are not factual," the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement, adding that no such meetings were held.

The regulator did not specify which reports its statement referred to.

Bloomberg reported that banks, such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG, were asked to reduce cash compensation and extend deferred bonuses to three years or more.

GUIDELINES

As part of President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" drive, Beijing is seeking to reduce wealth gaps while curbing disorderly expansion of capital.

China's securities and fund associations are urging the country's brokerages and fund houses to set up a sound remuneration system, warning that excessive, or short-term incentives could trigger compliance risks.

The CSRC said on Tuesday that the salary guidelines are designed to "prevent institutions from over-incentivising in the short term" and it has not introduced caps or specific measures on how staff are compensated.

"The CSRC fully respects the discretionary business decision-making of financial institutions," the regulator said.

OPENING SECTOR

Wall Street banks have been aggressively hiring in China, which has allowed majority and fully foreign-owned investment banks and fund management companies to operate onshore as part of its broader opening of a financial services sector worth trillions of dollars.

Eleven foreign firms have managed to take majority or full control of their China units, the CSRC said.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are among Western banks moving toward full ownership of their China securities businesses.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us