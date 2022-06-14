Logo
China regulator denies reports it asked foreign banks for executive pay details
FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

14 Jun 2022 02:39PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 02:39PM)
SHANGHAI : China's securities regulator and its securities association have not held meetings asking foreign investment banks to report pay details of senior executives, and urging pay curbs, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The comments from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) were in response to media reports that it held meetings in Shanghai and Beijing urging foreign banks not to give senior executives excessive pay.

"The reports are not factual," the CSRC said in a statement, adding that no such meetings were held.

Source: Reuters

