Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China regulator denies rumours about probes on Xiaomi-invested firms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China regulator denies rumours about probes on Xiaomi-invested firms

China regulator denies rumours about probes on Xiaomi-invested firms

FILE PHOTO: Xiaomi logo is seen next to a smartphone of the same brand in this illustration taken September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

29 Mar 2022 07:33PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 07:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China's securities watchdog denied market rumours on Tuesday (Mar 29) that Chinese regulators had launched probes on companies in Xiaomi's industrial chain or restricted such firms' listing plans.

The China Securities Regulatory Commision (CSRC) was responding to social media articles claiming regulators were stepping up scrutiny over Xiaomi-invested companies, some of which are seeking listings.

CSRC said it would continue to vet initial public offering (IPO) plans according to relevant rules and regulations, saying it would treat all applicants fairly and keep policy expectations stable.

"We hope market participants don't believe in or spread rumours and work together to safeguard a sound market environment," CSRC said in a statement.

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker, said in a statement on Tuesday it had launched a lawsuit in response to "fabricated and baseless rumours" online about its industrial chain and investment activities.

Xiaomi told Reuters they had no further comment.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

China company

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us