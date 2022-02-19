China regulator to emphasise preventing, resolving bond default risks

SHANGHAI : China's securities regulator will put more emphasis on preventing and resolving bond default risks, according to a summary of a meeting posted on its website on Saturday.

China's current internal and external environment is complex and severe, but the country's stable economic progress and its long-term development trend has not changed, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

The CSRC held its 2022 Bond Supervision Work Conference on Friday, the summary said.

