China regulator to emphasise preventing, resolving bond default risks
FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

19 Feb 2022 06:02PM (Updated: 19 Feb 2022 06:02PM)
SHANGHAI : China's securities regulator will put more emphasis on preventing and resolving bond default risks, according to a summary of a meeting posted on its website on Saturday.

China's current internal and external environment is complex and severe, but the country's stable economic progress and its long-term development trend has not changed, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

The CSRC held its 2022 Bond Supervision Work Conference on Friday, the summary said.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: Reuters

