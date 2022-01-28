Logo
China regulator issues draft rules for cyberspace content providers
FILE PHOTO: A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is seen in Beijing, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

28 Jan 2022 03:45PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 03:45PM)
China's cyberspace regulator issued draft rules on Friday for content providers that use deep learning and virtual reality technology, the latest measure to mould a cyberspace that promotes socialist values and upholds Beijing's policies.

The rules are aimed at further regulating technologies such as those using algorithms to generate and modify text, audio, images, and videos, according to documents published on the website of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

