China regulator to push ahead with reforms in smaller banks to tackle risks

BEIJING : China's banking sector regulator will push ahead with reforms in the country's small-and-medium-sized lenders to defuse financial risks, it said on Thursday, at a time when the world's second-largest economy is slowing.

China's economy narrowly avoided contracting in the second quarter amid widespread lockdowns and a deepening property crisis that have badly damaged consumer and business confidence, and with COVID cases have rebounded again in recent weeks.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement it would strengthen risk prevention and control in key areas and will help supplement the capital of smaller banks via multiple channels.

Beijing in recent years adopted a series of measures to tackle risks at smaller lenders following several high-profile scandals in the sector, including a suspected financial scam at rural banks in central China's Henan province.

The CBIRC said it would also urge smaller banks to bolster risk management and internal control to better serve the economy.

Last month, the regulator said China's financial sector would gradually feel the impact of the country's economic downturn, and urged banks to make adequate provisions for souring assets and classify risk prudently.

The regulator is scrutinising property sector loan portfolios of some local and foreign lenders to assess systemic risks, Reuters reported citing sources earlier on Thursday, as the real estate sector's debt crisis worsens.