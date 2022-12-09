China regulators, state banks split staff as fears mount about new COVID-19 outbreaks: Sources

HONG KONG: Chinese regulators and state-owned banks are taking steps to split staff at their workplaces in Beijing, sources told Reuters, as businesses brace for a possible spike in COVID-19 cases after China relaxed virus restrictions in a major policy shift.

The arrangements highlight how lingering anxieties created by Beijing's three-year "zero-COVID" policy are likely to hamper a quick return to health for the world's second-largest economy, despite its pivot away from strict containment measures.

China's top securities regulator has this week moved to a closed-loop system, which refers to a bubble-like arrangement commonly imposed as part of virus prevention measures in China, where employees sleep, live and work isolated from the wider world, said two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) plans to allow only a couple of employees in each department to come to headquarters, and has asked some of them to prepare for a prolonged stay on the premises, the sources said.

Other staff are required to work from home, they added.

Manufacturers and eateries keen to stay open in China are also preferring to err on the side of caution, by retaining COVID-19 curbs until they get a clearer picture of just how workplaces will be affected by the easing of stringent measures.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) this week also issued instructions to its staff based in Beijing and plans to implement split shift working arrangements from next week, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.