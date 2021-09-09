China-focused equity funds see outflows for second month in August

BEIJING: Global investors sold China-focused equity funds for the second straight month in August on concerns over a regulatory crackdown on local firms and the economic impact of the Delta coronavirus variant.

China-focused equity funds saw net sales worth US$392 million, following outflows of US$596 million in July, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed.

The data covers 2,840 China-focused funds run by overseas fund managers.

Investors in China have been rattled by a flurry of regulatory crackdowns this year targeting sectors ranging from technology to private tutoring, which have wiped out close to US$1 trillion in market value since February.

"In the near term, the biggest concern is undoubtedly the potential regulatory changes that are still expected to come. Investors are anticipating what and where these changes will be," said John Lau, the head of Asian equities at wealth manager SEI.

"There will be continual volatility across the highly anticipated areas, such as real estate, banking, health care, e-commerce, but might also expand to other industries as well."