Business

China releases first batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas -sources
China releases first batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas -sources

China releases first batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas -sources

FILE PHOTO: Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

08 Oct 2022 12:43PM (Updated: 08 Oct 2022 01:31PM)
SINGAPORE -China has issued the first batch of crude oil import quotas for 2023, mainly to independent refiners, four sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The volume issued is about 20 million tonnes (146 million barrels), one source said, nearly three months earlier than usual, in an attempt to encourage refiners to boost production.

China's Ministry of Commerce could not be immediately reached for comment.

Refiners may choose to use the quota this year although their demand will depend on refining economics, said the senior executive with one of the refiners who was granted the quota.

Last month, Beijing issued a third batch of quotas for 2022 that raised its non-state import quotas to 164.61 million tonnes this year.

Source: Reuters

