China removes some subsidy pre-conditions for airlines

BEIJING : China's finance ministry said on Wednesday it had removed a pre-condition for subsidies to Chinese airlines related to the number of daily flights.

In May, the ministry said airlines would only get cash support when the average daily number of domestic flights was lower than or equal to 4,500. That threshold has been removed, the ministry said in a statement on its website dated Oct. 31.

The policy is meant to help carriers weather the COVID-19 downturn.

The maximum grant set out by the scheme is 24,000 yuan ($3,298.29) per hour.

($1 = 7.2765 Chinese yuan renminbi)