Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Renaissance chairman's detention extended by 3 months -report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Renaissance chairman's detention extended by 3 months -report

China Renaissance chairman's detention extended by 3 months -report

FILE PHOTO: Fan Bao, founder, Chairman and CEO of China Renaissance Group, an investment bank led by one of the country’s most famed rainmakers, holds a news conference on its IPO in Hong Kong, China September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

31 May 2023 08:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : The detention of Bao Fan, chairman of investment bank China Renaissance Holdings, has been extended for another three months beginning May 7, Chinese financial publication Economic Observer reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Bao was taken away by disciplinary and supervision officials on February 7 and detained, the report said.

Among the agencies handling the case are the international cooperation bureau of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, China's anti-graft watchdog, and anti-graft authorities in the capital city of Beijing, per the report, identifying Bao's alleged crime as organizational bribery.

China Renaissance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The bank has said it would delay its audited annual results and suspended its stock trading from April 3, after mainland authorities took away its chairman to co-operate with an investigation.

Late in February, the bank said in an exchange filing that Bao, its star dealmaker, was co-operating with authorities in their investigation.

Bao's disappearance in February saw shares in the investment bank plunge as much as 50 per cent. Its shares are down about 10 per cent this year.

Bao is known to be well connected in the corporate world and was involved in a string of high-profile tech mergers including the tie-up of ride-hailing firms Didi and Kuaidi, and food delivery giants Meituan and Dianping.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.