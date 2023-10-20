Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to require export permits on some graphite products from Dec 1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to require export permits on some graphite products from Dec 1

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

20 Oct 2023 10:43AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China will require export permits for some graphite products from Dec. 1 to protect national security, the commerce ministry said on Friday, in the latest move to control supplies of critical raw materials.

Graphite is used in batteries for electric vehicles and China is the world's top producer, producing 67 per cent of global supplies, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Top buyers from China include Japan, India and South Korea, according to Chinese customs data.

Under the new restrictions, China will require buyers of three types of "highly sensitive" graphite items to apply for permits.

The curbs are similar to those in place since Aug. 1 for two chip-making metals, gallium and germanium. The restrictions have slashed exports of the metals from China in recent months.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.