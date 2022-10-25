Logo
China Resources Beer's unit to take a 55% stake in non-beer liquor maker for $1.7 billion
25 Oct 2022 06:42PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2022 07:34PM)
(Reuters) -China Resources Beer Holdings said on Tuesday its unit agreed to obtain 55.19 per cent stake in Chinese colourless liquor maker Guizhou Jinsha Jiaojiu Winery Industry Co for about $1.68 billion, as it diversifies alcohol businesses with non-beer assets.

China Resources Wine Holdings Limited would boost capital in Jinsha Jiaojiu by 1.03 billion yuan ($140.93 million), after which it would hold 4.61 per cent stake in the maker of Chinese colourless "baijiu", and then acquire another 50.58 per cent stake for 11.27 billion yuan, China Resources Beer said in a filing.

The acquisition is pending government regulatory approval, China Resources Beer said.

China Resources Wine Holdings agreed to boost capital in Shandong Jingzhi Baijiu, another Chinese colourless liquor manufacturer, China Resources Beer said in August 2021, without disclosing the size of the transaction.

($1 = 7.3084 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

