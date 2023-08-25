Logo
Business

China Resources Gas reports 6.9% rise in H1 sales
25 Aug 2023 06:05PM
SINGAPORE : China Resources Gas Group Ltd, one of the country's leading city-gas distributors, said on Friday its total gas sales during the first half of 2023 rose 6.9 per cent year-on-year as the group reported a 16.4 per cent rise in interim profit.

Revenue during the period totalled HK$48.37 billion ($6.17 billion), up 0.6 per cent from the corresponding period a year earlier, and the profit attributable to shareholders rose 16.4 per cent to HK$3.55 billion, the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Of its total gas sales of 19.84 billion cubic metres (bcm), the residential sector led the growth with sales volumes up 12 per cent on the year at 5.4 bcm, followed by the commercial sector, up 6.9 per cent.

Industrial gas sales, the biggest sector user accounting for nearly 47 per cent of the total, rose 4.9 per cent year-on-year to 9.31 bcm.

The company also said it added 1.34 million residential users during the period.

On Thursday, privately controlled gas distributor ENN Energy reported a 6.9 per cent decline in total gas sales volumes which the company attributed to high gas prices and subdued domestic demand.

Industry officials and analysts expected revenue and profits at city-gas utilities like ENN and China Resources to benefit from recent reforms to residential gas prices.

Since June, more than 30 Chinese cities and several provinces have taken steps to liberalise residential natural gas pricing, allowing prices to rise and enabling distributors to more evenly pass on procurement costs to households.

($1 = 7.8430 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 7.8407 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

