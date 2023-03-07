Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to restructure sci-tech ministry to reach self-reliance faster- state media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to restructure sci-tech ministry to reach self-reliance faster- state media

China to restructure sci-tech ministry to reach self-reliance faster- state media

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag is pictured, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

07 Mar 2023 05:05PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 05:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China will restructure its science and technology ministry to better allocate resources for tackling challenges in key technologies and to move faster towards self-reliance, official state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

The announcement comes amid repeated calls from China's paramount leader Xi Jinping urging the country to reduce its dependence on foreign technology amid a growing list of U.S. export controls that have hit many Chinese firms and industries.

The restructuring of the central government ministry was included in a reform plan of state institutions submitted to parliament.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.