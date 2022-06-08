Logo
China retail car sales rise 30% in May vs April, preliminary data shows
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive on the road during the morning rush hour in Beijing, China, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

08 Jun 2022 05:44PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 05:44PM)
SHANGHAI : Retail car sales in China jumped 30 per cent in May from April, preliminary data published by an industry body showed, as authorities rolled out stimulus to revive the market depressed by the country's measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Sales of passenger vehicles in May fell 17 per cent from the same period a year earlier to 1.35 million units, according to preliminary data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Wednesday.

CPCA is scheduled to release final May car sales data on Thursday.

The world's biggest auto market is extending the recovery as car sales during June 1 to 5 were 6 per cent higher than the same period in May, CPCA said.

Source: Reuters

