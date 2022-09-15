Logo
China to review anti-subsidy tariffs on potato starch imported from EU
A man dries sweet potato starch sheets in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, China November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

15 Sep 2022 05:07PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2022 05:07PM)
BEIJING : China commerce ministry will launch a review of anti-subsidy tariffs on potato starch imported from the European Union from Friday, the ministry said on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

