China to roll out new policies when necessary to support economy - senior party official

BEIJING : China is eyeing new incremental policies to prop up growth and will take steps when necessary, a senior official of China's Communist Party said on Thursday, as the economy feels the pinch of COVID-19 outbreaks.

China aims to implement existing policies in the first half of the year, Han Wenxiu, deputy head of the party's office for financial and economic affairs, said at a press conference in Beijing.

The central bank will also step up financial support for the real economy, Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said at the same press conference.