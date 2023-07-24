China Ruyi buys stake in Dalian Wanda's unit for $320 million

HONG KONG : China Ruyi Holdings, a movie production and online streaming company, said one of its subsidiaries will buy a 49 per cent stake in an investment unit of Dalian Wanda Group for 2.3 billion yuan ($320.08 million).

The share disposal was expected to help Dalian Wanda, China's largest commercial property developer, with the refinancing of a $400 million bond that had been due on July 23. Wanda transferred funds to repay the bond, financial information provider REDD reported on Saturday.

Wanda did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

As part of the equity transfer agreement signed on Thursday, Ruyi said in a filing on Sunday it would pay 200 million yuan in cash to Wanda's subsidiary, Beijing Culture, on Friday, and provide an interest-free, 45-day loan of 800 million yuan to Beijing Culture at a later date.

After the deal is completed, Shanghai Ruyi, China Ruyi's unit, will hold 49 per cent in Beijing Investment.

Shares of China Ruyi plunged as much as 10 per cent in early morning trade, after jumping 8.3 per cent soon after opening. The shares resumed trading on Monday after being suspended on Friday.

Ruyi said the deal will expand its investment portfolio to enhance its investment returns and benefit shareholders with high quality assets.

($1 = 7.1858 Chinese yuan renminbi)