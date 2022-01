BEIJING : Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China last year jumped 14.9per cent to 1.15 trillion yuan (US$180.75 billion), the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

In dollar terms, FDI rose 20.2per cent in 2021 to US$173.48 billion, a ministry spokesperson, Shu Jueting, told a news conference.

(US$1=6.3625 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)